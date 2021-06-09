 
All Good Diapers Teams up With Ciara and Russell Wilson to Celebrate the New Generation of Parents and Babies Changing the World

In recent years, a new generation of babies has been born into a world unlike any other - a world where digitally native is the new normal and important issues are increasingly becoming a part of everyday dialogue. This new generation is a first-of-its-kind; they are the future leaders, champions for good and the “New Originals” who will change the world.

To celebrate these New Originals and the parents who are raising a first-of-its kind generation, Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, Ciara, and NFL-star Russell Wilson have partnered with All Good Diapers on the brand’s #NewOriginals social initiative. Through this initiative, the brand aims to donate up to 10 million diapers to babies in need by the end of 2021. This new mission is an addition to the brand’s ongoing commitment to provide a day’s worth* of diapers to families who need them most through a collaboration with Feeding America and exclusive retailer, Walmart. For every box of All Good Diapers purchased, a day’s worth of diapers is donated to a family in need.

“As a family of five, we’ve certainly gone through a lot of diapers. And after bringing a new baby into the world during such an unpredictable year, it’s easy to see how important it is for parents to feel supported,” said Ciara. “That’s why we couldn’t be more grateful to be partnering with All Good on their #NewOriginals initiative. Not only are they supporting parents by showcasing the real stories of parenting today but they’re also supporting them in a tangible way by donating diapers to those who need them most. Giving back in everything we do is very important to our family and we are so happy that All Good shares in that mission.”

To join the Wilson family in helping All Good reach 10 million diapers donated, families can share their hopes and dreams for their little ones using #NewOriginals and #AllGoodDiapers on Instagram. For every post shared with the hashtags this year, All Good will donate one diaper to a family in need up to the goal of 10 million diapers donated.

“Giving back to parents and babies has always been at the core of who we are and what we do at All Good,” said Marty Vanderstelt, Senior VP, NA Baby Care and father of two. “By constantly re-igniting our commitment and setting new milestones for ourselves, our goal is to continuously fight diaper need in this country and make lasting impact in the lives of the families we serve.”

