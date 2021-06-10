 
Sequans Communications Adopts Cadence RF Solution to Develop Next-Generation 5G IoT Platform

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Sequans Communications S.A., a leader in 4G and 5G IoT solutions, has successfully adopted the Cadence Virtuoso RF Solution, including the Cadence Spectre X RF Simulator and Cadence EMX Planar 3D Solver, for high-frequency RF harmonic balance and electromagnetic (EM) analysis and signoff, to develop its next-generation 5G IoT platform. Sequans also used the Cadence AWR Visual System Simulator (VSS) software to predict and measure overall system performance and functionality in support of the 5G New Radio (NR) and internet of things (IoT) communication standards. The comprehensive, full-suite solution from Cadence enabled Sequans engineers to achieve a 2X performance improvement versus its legacy solution and reduce time to market while ensuring a high level of accuracy.

“Designing 5G IoT devices is simultaneously a complex engineering challenge where designers must address stringent 5G performance specs as well as a cost-conscious exercise to meet the price targets of the IoT marketplace,” said Bertrand Debray, Executive Vice President and GM, Broadband IoT at Sequans. “The Cadence Virtuoso Layout Suite EXL, powered by the Cadence EMX Planar 3D Solver, gives our engineers advanced capabilities within a single unified design environment that greatly improves design team efficiency for meeting aggressive schedule goals. We are very confident and excited about using Cadence RF technologies in this project.”

The Sequans RF engineering team leveraged the Virtuoso RF Solution, which has a highly optimized design environment with embedded EM and multi-technology capabilities, to drive robust RF simulation and analyses. Integrating the EMX Planar 3D Solver directly into the Virtuoso Layout Suite EXL environment empowered Sequans engineers to efficiently design and verify critical on-chip and off-chip passive devices and interconnect. The multi-technology capabilities of the Virtuoso RF Solution let integrated circuits (IC)s, packages and boards be combined and co-designed within a single, unified design platform, thereby significantly reducing EM setup time and effort and allowing designers to meet the growing EM requirements of 5G, IoT and other advanced communication standards. Additionally, the seamless interplay of advanced simulation, multiphysics and RF technologies within the Cadence solution delivers a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive and extensible platform for chip, package and board design through to the end-to-end complete system design, analysis and signoff.

“The Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, which enables customers to design from chips to packages/boards and large electrical systems more efficiently, continues to gain momentum globally with Sequans being one of the latest companies to embrace the Cadence RF solution,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Our electronic design software is recognized worldwide for its innovation and complete full-flow solutions that seamlessly leverage best-in-class EM signoff technology including the EMX and Clarity technologies.”

The EMX Planar 3D Solver is part of the broader set of multiphysics system-level solutions offered within the Virtuoso RF Solution. It supports the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy, delivering complete EM signoff for SoC design excellence. To learn more about the comprehensive Cadence RF solution, visit www.cadence.com/go/RFSolution.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Wertpapier


