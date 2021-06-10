 
Radian Debuts Innovative Title Insurance and Closing Services Offering, titlegenius by Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced the launch of titlegenius by Radian, a direct-to-consumer service that provides a simple, transparent and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online.* Backed by patent-pending technology solution built on blockchain, titlegenius is the first in a series of “genius”-branded services the company is bringing to market to reimagine the way customers interact with the real estate services market. titlegenius debuted in Florida in May and the company is planning to expand it to additional states in the coming months.

titlegenius by Radian, a direct-to-consumer service that provides a simple, transparent and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online. (Photo: Business Wire)

At www.mytitlegenius.com, consumers will have access to Radian’s blockchain-enabled online portal that empowers them to shop for and save on title and closing services directly. The portal provides easy-to-use tools that range from remote check capture to online notarization, enabling homebuyers to proceed through the closing process more quickly and confidently than ever before.

“titlegenius by Radian gives homebuyers control over the closing process through a fully digital experience that removes uncertainty, ensures timely communication, is competitively priced and lightens the financial burden on borrowers,” said Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Franchise Officer, Brien McMahon. “And as part of Radian, titlegenius benefits from the backing of one of the largest and most respected providers of mortgage and real estate services. We’re thrilled to launch this service for our customers and look forward to rolling out many other innovations in the coming months that are expected to transform the way real estate agents, lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, and consumers interact from search to close during the homebuying and selling process.”

titlegenius is offered through homegenius by Radian, a suite of digital products and services that are being engineered to solve not only the challenges customers and agents face today, but to anticipate and solve for ones they may face in the future. Some of the products and technologies that are part of the homegenius by Radian product suite today and in the near future were showcased during the company’s virtual Real Estate Segment Investor Day earlier today. Here are just some of the products and technologies the company expects to launch soon:

Zeit
08.06.21
Following Tenure as Deputy Secretary of HUD, Brian Montgomery Rejoins Radian Board
04.06.21
Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for May 2021
21.05.21
Annual Home Price Appreciation at Highest Levels Since Before COVID Lockdowns Began
20.05.21
Radian to Webcast Real Estate Segment Investor Day
12.05.21
Radian Reports Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders