Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES



TORONTO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (“Plato” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 7, 2021, it has completed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $350,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of (i) 5,100,000 flow-through shares (“FT Shares”) at a price of $0.05 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $255,000; and (ii) 1,900,000 hard dollar units (“HD Units”) at a price of $0.05 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of $95,000.

Each HD Unit is composed of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.07 per Warrant Share until the date which is twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire. Each FT Share is composed of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”).