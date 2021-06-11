 
Nukkleus Expands Multi-Asset Offering Through Match Financial Acquisition

London-based, Match Financial, through Digital RFQ is a high-level crypto exchange for accredited, institutional and professional investors.JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUKK), a leading software and …

London-based, Match Financial, through Digital RFQ is a high-level crypto exchange for accredited, institutional and professional investors.

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUKK), a leading software and technology solutions firm, announced the recent acquisition of Match Financial Limited. The acquisition was completed on 28 May 2021. Match Financial is a financial services firm that wholly owns Digital RFQ Limited, an FCA registered EMD agent enabling frictionless and efficient conversion of FIAT to crypto through multiple banking facilities allowing for global same-day settlement.

Match Financial will be absorbed into Nukkleus as the company looks to scale its operations and increase its service offerings in direct response to client demand. Through the acquisition, Nukkleus will be able to offer a full-service digital asset platform with unique access to deep liquidity and a comprehensive suite of crypto products and services.

Nukkleus and Match Financial are primarily focussed on advanced multi-asset trading technology, institutional digital asset execution, crypto-backed product investment management and global payment services.

With the belief that multi-asset investment strategies must include digital assets, Emil Assentato, CEO of Nukkleus said: 'As digital assets continue to be widely adopted, we believe that the best guarantee of acceptance and longevity will be transparency, governance and oversight. This is what Match Financial provides Nukkleus, underpinned by performance, security, integrity and the right partnerships.'

Jamie Khurshid, the Founder and Managing Director of Match Financial, spoke on the vision to de-risk investing through regulated products and regulated firms: 'Digital Assets are especially exciting as they are a technology that has the opportunity to be massively beneficial in everyday lives. As an industry, we are at the early stage of fully appreciating the impact and benefits, but we have run into a number of fairly predictable issues that are preventing mainstream adoption. In creating Match Financial, we have specifically gone out to address these issues in a structured way to enable crypto to become a legitimate part of an investment portfolio for the long term.'

