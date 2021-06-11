 
Your Family Entertainment AG CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region

Press release Your Family Entertainment AG 
(WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)
 

11 June 2021

Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region

  • Addition of high-quality children's streaming content newly licensed
  • Fix&Foxi (amongst others) to attract a new, younger target audience and family viewing
  • New positioning enables tapping into further GAS market growth potential


Munich / Düsseldorf: CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) announces the addition of new family streaming entertainment services (kids' content) to its All-in-One content portals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. CLIQ Digital AG is a leading digital lifestyle company which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie, and games content.

The new license agreement with German media company Your Family Entertainment AG adds around 70 hours of high-quality series and films for children to CLIQ's current library. The new kids' content includes well-known series and characters, such as "Fix&Foxi", "Fairly Odd Parents" (Cosmo und Wanda), "Tales from the Crypt " (Geschichten aus der Gruft) as well as "Country Mouse and City Mouse"  (Landmaus und Stadtmaus).

Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programmes for children and families. With over 3.500 half-hours, it owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. The company focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG operates the award-winning pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV on four different continents, the free-to-air channel RiC TV, its international pay-TV version RiC.today as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.

