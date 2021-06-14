 
REPEAT -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company” or "MOVE") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on June 7, 2021, the Company has completed its name change to "PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.", effective as of the date hereof. This name change is in conjunction with the Company's transition to a single purpose hydrogen fueling technology company, previously announced on June 1, 2021. Financial results will be reported on a consolidated basis for the period commencing June 1, 2021. The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbols "MOVE" on the NEO Exchange ("NEO"), "MOTNF" on the OTC Markets, and "2K6" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

This name change emphasizes the Company's transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose hydrogen fueling technology company. The name change and the transition to a single purpose company aligns the Company with its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp.'s focus on the development of its PowerTap 3.0 hydrogen fueling units.

The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no action is required by existing shareholders.

ABOUT POWERTAP HYDROGEN CAPITAL CORP.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”), is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap’s patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. There are currently under 100 operational publicly available hydrogen stations in the United States with most of the existing stations purchasing industrial hydrogen from industrial manufacturers and shipping hydrogen to individual stations via tanker trucks.

