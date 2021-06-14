Twist Bioscience Announces Fireside Chat and Presentation at BIO Digital

Aaron Sato, Ph.D., Twist’s chief scientific officer, will also provide an overview of Twist Biopharma’s differentiated antibody discovery and optimization platform, which will be available on demand to registered attendees during the conference. The presentation can be accessed from the BIO Digital website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/806568 .

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that CEO Emily Leproust will participate in a fireside chat at the BIO Digital conference being held virtually from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021. Dr. Leproust’s chat with moderator Catherine Schulte, Senior Research Analyst from Baird will be shown at 3 pm EDT on June 17 and will cover the synthetic biology revolution, how making synthetic DNA at scale enables applications in diagnostic tools, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, and more.

An overview of Twist Bioscience is available on demand here.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

