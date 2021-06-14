 
checkAd

Twist Bioscience Announces Fireside Chat and Presentation at BIO Digital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that CEO Emily Leproust will participate in a fireside chat at the BIO Digital conference being held virtually from June 10-11 and 14-18, 2021. Dr. Leproust’s chat with moderator Catherine Schulte, Senior Research Analyst from Baird will be shown at 3 pm EDT on June 17 and will cover the synthetic biology revolution, how making synthetic DNA at scale enables applications in diagnostic tools, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, and more.

Aaron Sato, Ph.D., Twist’s chief scientific officer, will also provide an overview of Twist Biopharma’s differentiated antibody discovery and optimization platform, which will be available on demand to registered attendees during the conference. The presentation can be accessed from the BIO Digital website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/806568.

An overview of Twist Bioscience is available on demand here.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation Twist’s ability to make the Twist Diversity SNP panel broadly available to customers in Spring 2021, the Twist Diversity SNP panel’s ability to help data centers consolidate their data generation costs and physical footprints, ability to be iterated quickly and role in future of disease marker testing, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Twist Bioscience Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience Announces Fireside Chat and Presentation at BIO Digital Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that CEO Emily Leproust will participate in a fireside chat at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:01 Uhr
Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Regeneron for Production of Genotyping by Sequencing Panel to Enable Diverse Genome-wide Screening
10.06.21
DNA Data Storage Alliance Publishes First White Paper, Launches Website
08.06.21
Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping of Synthetic RNA Controls for Kappa (B.1.617.1) SARS-CoV-2 Variants for Development of Accurate Tests
25.05.21
Twist Bioscience Launches Enzymatic Fragmentation Library Preparation Kit for High Uniformity, High-Yield Amplification, Streamlined Next Generation Sequencing Workflow for Targeted Applications
25.05.21
Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conferences