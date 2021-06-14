 
checkAd

Omeros’ Narsoplimab Pivotal Trial Data Shared in Oral Presentation at 2021 Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that data on organ function improvement from its pivotal trial of narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) were shared during an oral presentation at the virtual edition of the 26th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The presentation, entitled Narsoplimab (OMS721) Treatment Contributes to Improvements in Organ Function in Adult Patients with High-Risk Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy, was delivered last Friday by Miguel-Angel Perales, M.D., Chief of Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The organ function improvement data presented underscore the potential of narsoplimab as a significant advance in the treatment of often fatal HSCT-TMA.

The trial’s findings include:

  • The study population was high-risk, with 93 percent having multiple risk factors for poor outcomes, and highly reflective of “real-world” clinical practice
  • At baseline:
    • 75% of patients had kidney dysfunction
    • 57% had neurologic dysfunction
    • 18% had pulmonary dysfunction
    • 50% had multiple organ TMA involvement
    • 86% had significant infection
    • 68% had graft versus host disease (GVHD)
  • 61% of the intent-to-treat (ITT) population (any patient receiving at least 1 dose of narsoplimab) and 74% of the per-protocol (PP) population (those patients receiving ≥ 4 weeks of dosing) responded to narsoplimab based on improvement in laboratory TMA markers (platelet count improvement and reduction in LDH levels) and clinical status (organ function or freedom from transfusion)
  • 74% of eligible patients in the ITT population experienced improvement in organ function (67%, 50% and 100% in kidney, neurologic, or gastrointestinal function, respectively); 77% of eligible patients in the PP population experienced organ function improvement
  • 48% of eligible patients in the ITT population and 55% in the PP population experienced freedom from transfusion
  • Narsoplimab was well tolerated in this very sick population
    • The most common adverse events were pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, neutropenia, fatigue, and hypokalemia, all common in HSCT
    • Six patients died during the core study period due to causes common in HSCT
    • There were no study discontinuations due to non-fatal adverse events

Detailed data and findings from the study are being submitted to a peer-reviewed scientific journal for publication.

Seite 1 von 4
Omeros Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omeros’ Narsoplimab Pivotal Trial Data Shared in Oral Presentation at 2021 Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that data on organ function improvement from its pivotal trial of narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) were shared …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
Omeros Announces Publication Detailing the Mechanism of Action of PDE7 In Nicotine Addiction
09.06.21
Omeros to Present at the BofA 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference
09.06.21
Omeros Announces Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OMS906
28.05.21
Omeros Announces Preliminary Results from Additional Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Treated with Narsoplimab
20.05.21
Omeros Announces Extension of FDA Review Period for Narsoplimab in HSCT-TMA