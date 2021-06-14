Omeros’ Narsoplimab Pivotal Trial Data Shared in Oral Presentation at 2021 Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that data on organ function improvement from its pivotal trial of narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) were shared during an oral presentation at the virtual edition of the 26th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The presentation, entitled Narsoplimab (OMS721) Treatment Contributes to Improvements in Organ Function in Adult Patients with High-Risk Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy, was delivered last Friday by Miguel-Angel Perales, M.D., Chief of Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The organ function improvement data presented underscore the potential of narsoplimab as a significant advance in the treatment of often fatal HSCT-TMA.

The trial’s findings include: