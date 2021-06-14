 
checkAd

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti, Inc. (UI) and July 19 Deadline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 18:32  |  34   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investigators of a class action lawsuit against Ubiquiti, Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UI) and certain of its officers, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021 (the “Class Period”), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz for additional information at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com.

Ubiquiti develops and markets equipment and technology platforms for high-capacity internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had downplayed a data breach to its system in January 2021; (2) attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti’s servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti’s customers’ systems; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Krebs on Security published an article entitled “Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach ‘Catastrophic,’” which stated that the Company’s assertion that hackers had only gained unauthorized access to certain of its information hosted by a third-party cloud provider was false and that the Company had been aware since December 2020 that attackers had “administrative access to all Ubiquiti [Amazon Web Services] accounts, including . . . all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $50.70, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Ubiquiti securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 or rswartz@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 19, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Ubiquiti Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti, Inc. (UI) and July 19 Deadline Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investigators of a class action lawsuit against Ubiquiti, Inc. (“Ubiquiti” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UI) and certain of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.06.21
UI INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important July 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – UI
11.06.21
UBIQUITI INVESTORS: July 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
09.06.21
UBIQUITI SHAREHOLDERS: July 19, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
27.05.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti, Inc. (UI) and July 19 Deadline
27.05.21
UI Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Ubiquiti Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
27.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Ubiquiti, Inc. (UI) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
26.05.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. (UI)
26.05.21
UBIQUITI SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. - UI
22.05.21
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Ubiquiti Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – UI
20.05.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Ubiquiti Inc. Class Action Lawsuit