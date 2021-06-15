 
Putting People First The Story Behind The Innovative LG Dual Vane Cassette

Research Engineer Oh Jae-hyun and Product Designer Jung Soon-ho Discuss How Delivering Successful Solutions Starts with Understanding Customers' Needs

SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to air conditioning, some people prefer a direct flow of air that caresses their skin like a blissfully cool breeze. Others, meanwhile, like the indirect approach, with cool airflow that lowers the temperature of the room without blasting straight at them. An innovative solution that can satisfy both parties is the exceptional LG Electronics (LG) Dual Vane Cassette. With four Crystal Vanes built into the unit itself, LG's versatile air conditioner can tailor airflow directionality and strength to suit any individual preferences, and is a great choice for a wide range of indoor environments.

A Solution Designed Around One Simple Principle: Satisfying Customers' Needs

Driving the development of LG's advanced ceiling-mounted cassette were air conditioning engineer, Oh Jae-hyun, and product designer, Jung Soon-ho. "To design an effective and versatile air conditioning system, you have to start with a thorough analysis and understanding of the needs of the relevant customer segments," said Oh. "And that's exactly where we began when we developed the Dual Vane Cassette: a ceiling-type system providing six different airflow modes – including direct and indirect options – and a level of versatility that makes it suitable for all kinds of spaces."

An ideal option for hospitals and healthcare facilities, the Dual Vane's Indirect Wind mode sends out airflow horizontally to deliver pleasant cooling that won't cause any discomfort for patients, or annoy busy medical staff. Another of the six available modes, Direct Wind is perfect for lobbies and halls that have a ceiling height over five meters. And then there's Smart Mode, which automatically switches the LG Dual Vane Cassette from Direct Wind to Indirect Wind after the set temperature has been reached.

Sleek Design for a Seamless Fit in Any Interior

"Air deflectors are often used in spaces with low ceilings, or where indirect airflow is preferred by the space's occupants," notes Jung. "But the downside to installing air deflectors is that they make the air conditioner look messy and cause condensation to form. The Crystal Vanes we designed for the Dual Vane not only allows users to easily switch between direct and indirect airflow, it also makes the solution slimmer and simpler." 

