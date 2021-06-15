 
checkAd

CN and KCS Affirm Financial Strength of KCS and Rights Under Merger Agreement to Invest in KCS Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that they have jointly filed with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) certain documents requested by the STB in its June 8, 2021, Decision in STB Finance Docket No. 36514 to enable the STB to review the voting trust in connection with the definitive Merger Agreement between CN and KCS. These documents include:

  • Written opinions of the financial advisors referenced in Section 4.16 of the Merger Agreement
  • Debt Commitment Letters referenced in Section 4.17(a) of the Merger Agreement, including all exhibits and schedules
  • Section 5.1 of the Company Disclosure Schedules referenced in Section 5.1(a) of the Merger Agreement, together with any other section(s) of the Company Disclosure Schedules that pertain to the Company Capital Allocation Policy referenced in Section 5.1(a) of the Merger Agreement and/or the “[KCS] pre-existing capital allocation policy” referenced in Applicants’ May 26 Motion

With this filing, CN and KCS are one step closer to creating the premier railway for the 21st century. CN and KCS look forward to the STB’s review and are confident that their voting trust will be approved.

In response to the STB’s request for information about KCS’s pre-existing capital allocation policy, CN and KCS also submitted to the STB a Verified Statement from KCS Chief Financial Officer Michael W. Upchurch. In his statement, Mr. Upchurch comments:

“The Board should expeditiously approve the CN voting trust. It is the same as the already approved CP trust. It has the same trustee. The Merger Agreement provides KCS with financial flexibility and freedom to undertake its capital and maintenance plans. Further, over 1400 stakeholders have supported the CN-KCS combination so far.”

Mr. Upchurch’s statement emphasizes the financial strength of KCS and its capital investment plans during the trust period:

KCS is financially strong:

“KCS compares very favorably to other Class I railroads in almost every important financial measure including revenue growth, operating ratio, EBITDA, EPS growth, free cash flow yields, debt leverage ratio, liquidity, interest coverage ratio, and funds from operations to debt ratio. Today, KCS generates substantially more cash flow than is required for our annual investment needs. We have more than sufficient access to capital to fund our three year capital investment plan.”

Seite 1 von 5


Kansas City Southern Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CN and KCS Affirm Financial Strength of KCS and Rights Under Merger Agreement to Invest in KCS Network CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that they have jointly filed with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) certain documents requested by the STB in its June 8, 2021, Decision in STB Finance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Moderna Submits Authorization Application for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in Switzerland
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.21
Kanada – Profiteur der Rohstoff-Rally?
10.06.21
Former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman, William Clyburn, Jr., Believes CN Voting Trust Should Be Approved
08.06.21
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s Pro-Competitive Combination With KCS
03.06.21
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer Emphasized Compelling Public Interest and Competitive Benefits of Transaction at Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
02.06.21
CN Receives More Than 400 Additional Letters of Support Since Signing Agreement to Combine With Kansas City Southern
01.06.21
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address Bernstein’s 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 3
26.05.21
CN and Kansas City Southern Take Next Step on Path to Combine by Filing Jointly for Voting Trust Approval
24.05.21
CN’s JJ Ruest and KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 26
21.05.21
CN to Combine With Kansas City Southern
21.05.21
Kansas City Southern Board Determines Canadian National Railway Proposal Continues to be Superior to Canadian Pacific Railway Merger Agreement