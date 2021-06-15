FOX News Media Launches FOX News Podcasts+ Exclusively on Apple Podcasts

FOX News Audio, FOX News Media’s radio and podcast division, has collaborated with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to launch a new subscription-based content channel entitled FOX News Podcasts+. This new platform will offer exclusive content along with commercial-free episodes of the FOX News Podcasts portfolio, as well as commercial-free podcast versions of FOX News Sunday, and FOX News Radio’s (FNR) The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show.

Available for $2.99 per month ($29.99 per year), subscribers will have access to exclusive content including seasonal FOX News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events, and special long-form podcasts encompassing faith, history, documentaries and true crime. FOX News Podcasts+ will also provide subscribers with commercial-free access to the platform’s nearly 40 original podcasts hosted by network stars such as Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Will Cain, along with additional episodes and interviews from FOX News Audio’s entire content portfolio. Subscriptions will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com, and at Apple Podcasts by clicking the FOX News Podcasts+ channel.