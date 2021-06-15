 
checkAd

FOX News Media Launches FOX News Podcasts+ Exclusively on Apple Podcasts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 18:14  |  37   |   |   

FOX News Audio, FOX News Media’s radio and podcast division, has collaborated with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to launch a new subscription-based content channel entitled FOX News Podcasts+. This new platform will offer exclusive content along with commercial-free episodes of the FOX News Podcasts portfolio, as well as commercial-free podcast versions of FOX News Sunday, and FOX News Radio’s (FNR) The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show.

Available for $2.99 per month ($29.99 per year), subscribers will have access to exclusive content including seasonal FOX News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events, and special long-form podcasts encompassing faith, history, documentaries and true crime. FOX News Podcasts+ will also provide subscribers with commercial-free access to the platform’s nearly 40 original podcasts hosted by network stars such as Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino and Will Cain, along with additional episodes and interviews from FOX News Audio’s entire content portfolio. Subscriptions will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com, and at Apple Podcasts by clicking the FOX News Podcasts+ channel.

FOX News Podcasts currently rank among the top 15 podcast publishers according to Triton Digital and delivered double-digit year-over-year growth across downloads and overall listeners during Q1 2021. Additionally, The Brian Kilmeade Show (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) was recently named one of the top five most influential radio shows in America according to the TALKERS magazine’s Heavy Hundred list. FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla (weekdays, 12-3PM/ET) and The Guy Benson Show (weekdays, 3-6PM/ET) also placed in the top 100.

FOX News Media operates FOX News Audio, which encompasses FOX News Radio (FNR), FOX News Headlines 24/7 and FOX News Podcasts. A 24/7 news service, FNR reaches 18.9 million listeners a week on over 1,500 News and Talk affiliated radio stations. Featuring three nationally syndicated weekday talk programs — The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show — FNR also provides hourly newscasts surrounding business updates and breaking-news coverage. FOX News Podcasts offers a catalogue of more than 35 on-demand original podcasts, including The FOX News Rundown. On SiriusXM Channel 115, FOX News Headlines 24/7 services listeners with around the clock coverage of the day’s headlines in 15 minutes segments. More information at https://radio.foxnews.com/

Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News Media Launches FOX News Podcasts+ Exclusively on Apple Podcasts FOX News Audio, FOX News Media’s radio and podcast division, has collaborated with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to launch a new subscription-based content channel entitled FOX News Podcasts+. This new platform will offer exclusive content along with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.05.21
Fox News Media’s Proud American Franchise Returns for Eighth Consecutive Year With Special Memorial Day Themed Programming
26.05.21
FOX News International Expands Distribution Into Asia
25.05.21
FOX Nation to Stream FOX News Channel’s Top-rated Primetime Lineup With “FOX News Primetime All The Time” 
24.05.21
FOX News Channel Names Rachel Campos-Duffy Co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend
22.05.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 20/21
20.05.21
FOX Weather Announces Leadership Team
19.05.21
FOX News Media Moves to Dismiss Dominion Lawsuit
18.05.21
FOX News Digital Outperforms All News Brands in Multiplatform Minutes, Surpassing CNN.com for Second Consecutive Month