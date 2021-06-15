 
British Menswear Brand Percival To Dress Gareth Southgate in their latest Summer Knits and Tailoring Collections during the 2021 Euros

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned menswear brand Percival will dress England football manager Gareth Southgate during this month's Euros.

Gareth Southgate wears Percival Summer Knits collection for the 2021 Euros (PRNewsfoto/Percival)

Since his iconic 3-piece look during England's 2018 World Cup success, Gareth Southgate has long been known for his exceptional style credentials. Percival will showcase an update on the classic look for summer with on-point tailoring, 100% cotton knitwear, muted tones and unexpected lightweight textures - perfect for both on and off the field.

Known for its understated design and quintisentially British sensibility, Percival has often been known to attract the attention of high-profile fans and Gareth Southgate is no exception. Commenting on the clothes,

Southgate said:

"I am very proud to support Chris and the team at Percival and help celebrate a fantastic young English company who design all their clothes in England."

Southgate will be wearing a selection of pieces from the new Summer Knits collection including the Surrey Cuban Knit and Pablo Cuban Knit. The whole collection is currently available on www.percivalclo.com and will launch at the Percival pop-up store on 7 Marshall St, London, W1F 7EH from 17th June.

As well as knitwear, Southgate will also be dressed in a selection of suits and tailoring from Percival, all made locally in Tottenham, London, and available to buy both online and in-store from 25th June.

Prices start at £109 for Knitwear and £250 for Tailoring.

Shop the new Summer Knits collection: HERE 
Shop Suits and Tailoring: HERE
Link to download Summer Knitwear campaign imagery: HERE
Link to Summer Knitwear product shots: HERE

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

About Percival

Known for combining a quintessentially British sense of understated style and rare, internationally sourced fabrics and materials. Signature styles include the Pea Coat, Wax Mac, Sheepskin Whitley and custom prints.

Percival is six years old and still owned by its co-founder and head designer Chris Gove. By making in London, Percival is able to drop multiple short runs of product a year, keeping its offering fresh & varied. Percival recently provided garments for David Beckham's recent holiday and designed trousers for the upcoming James Bond release 'No Time to Die'.

Noted followers & wearers include; Alexa Chung, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rick Edwards, Jim Chapman, Alex Turner & Matt Helders.

Instagram – @percival_menswear 
Facebook – @percivalclothing
Twitter - @_Percival

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533734/Percival_Gareth_Southgate.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533735/Percival_Gareth_Southgate.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533736/Percival.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533737/Percival.jpg

 

 

 

 

Gareth Southgate wears Percival Tailoring collection for the 2021 Euros (PRNewsfoto/Percival)

British menswear brand Percival to Dress Gareth Southgate during the 2021 Euros (PRNewsfoto/Percival)

British menswear brand Percival to Dress Gareth Southgate during the 2021 Euros (PRNewsfoto/Percival)




British Menswear Brand Percival To Dress Gareth Southgate in their latest Summer Knits and Tailoring Collections during the 2021 Euros LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Renowned menswear brand Percival will dress England football manager Gareth Southgate during this month's Euros. …

