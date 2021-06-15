New Partnership With Black Future Co-op Fund, UW Foster, and Bank of America Invests in Washington Black-Led Businesses and Nonprofits

“Black businesses and organizations have long been vital contributors to Washington state, yet purposeful and persistent anti-Blackness has undermined their opportunity to thrive,” says Angela Jones, J.D., Fund architect and Washington STEM CEO. “Through this partnership, we’re intentionally investing in Black well-being and building the infrastructure for generational wealth.”

The Black Future Co-op Fund, University of Washington Foster School of Business’ Consulting and Business Development Center (CBDC), and Bank of America today announced a new partnership to build generational sustainability of Black-led businesses and nonprofits across Washington state.

With support from the Black Future Co-op Fund and a $500,000 grant from Bank of America, the CBDC is working with Black-led businesses and organizations across Washington to provide tailored technical assistance, leadership development training, financial management guidance, and help accessing funding.

“The CBDC was founded 26 years ago by the first Black tenured faculty member at the Foster School and the first Black Dean of the Foster School,” said Frank Hodge, Orin and Janet Smith Endowed Dean of the UW Foster School of Business. “This partnership with the Black Future Co-op Fund and Bank of America will enable us to take the next big step in removing systemic barriers and creating opportunities for wealth creation in Black-owned businesses. The initiative also brings crucial support to Black-led organizations that are leading powerful work to enrich Black generational prosperity and well-being.”

A recent listening tour conducted by the Black Future Co-op Fund identified more than 500 Black-owned business and Black-led organizations across Washington, and found at least 65 of identified businesses have closed in the last six months.

The Fund interviewed Black business owners who shared they have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting economic recession. Most are under-resourced and operating with little to no profit margin. Black-owned businesses also face significant hurdles accessing resources, such as small business grants, loans, or lines of credit, or culturally informed technical assistance.

While Black small business owners in particular have been disproportionally impacted during the pandemic, recent research from Bank of America based on a national survey of 300 Black business owners found those still in operation remained resilient and flexible as they navigated through an evolving and uncertain business landscape. In response to the impacts from the pandemic, 48% of Black entrepreneurs reported retooling their operations – double that of the national average. However, Black business owners have overcome numerous obstacles with 82% reporting that they have worked harder to achieve success than their non-Black counterparts.