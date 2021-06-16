 
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders of Units and Special Voting Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 01:24  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the holders of Units and Special Voting Units (the “Meeting”) held today.

The total number of Units and Special Voting Units of SmartCentres (“Units” and “SVUs”, respectively) represented by holders of Units and SVUs (collectively, “Unitholders”) that voted in connection with the Meeting was 78,903,598 Units and 34,718,239 SVUs, representing in total 62.98% of SmartCentres’ issued and outstanding Units and SVUs. At the Meeting, Unitholders voted in favour of all items of business, including fixing the number of trustees to be elected or appointed at the Meeting and the election of each of the seven trustee nominees proposed by management. The voting results for the election of trustees based on the Units and SVUs represented at the Meeting were as follows:

  # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Janet Bannister 112,413,343 99.95% 61,544 0.05%
Peter Forde 112,281,971 99.83% 192,916 0.17%
Garry Foster 110,450,714 98.20% 2,024,173 1.80%
Sylvie Lachance 112,230,981 99.78% 243,906 0.22%
Jamie McVicar 103,800,073 92.29% 8,674,814 7.71%
Sharm Powell 107,215,378 95.32% 5,259,509 4.68%
Michael Young 104,683,222 93.07% 7,791,665 6.93%

At the Meeting, Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of SmartCentres. Also notably, 98.33% of Unitholders voted in favour of accepting SmartCentres’ approach to executive compensation (i.e. say-on-pay), as more particularly set forth in SmartCentres’ Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2021 (the “Circular”).

