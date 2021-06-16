 
DGAP-News SFC Energy receives first order for 50 kVA emergency genset based on the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell for a green hydrogen project of SAN Group

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 16, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, seamlessly continues the high order momentum of the first quarter. SAN Group orders a fully equipped 50 kilovolt-ampere (kVA) emergency power generator based on the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell. Thus, SFC Energy supplies the key technology for the first green hydrogen production in Lower Austria. The delivery of the system will take place in 2022.

The SAN Group is a globally active biotechnology and venture capital company based in Singapore. At its site in Herzogenburg, Lower Austria, the company is investing in a hydrogen plant that runs exclusively on 100% green electricity. A photovoltaic system with an output of 1.5 megawatts (MW) on the roofs provides the necessary energy and supplies the electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The company intends to use this for its own fleet as well as to make it available to external partners. The fully integrated energy concept will supply the entire site in the future.

To ensure that critical and sensitive equipment at the technology park can continue to operate in the event of a power failure, the SAN Group has opted for the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell as an emergency power generator. The advantages of the solution, which was designed by SFC Energy to meet the customer's requirements, are numerous. The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell does not emit any harmful exhaust gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or fine dust. It operates extremely quietly, has a long service life and a short bridging time in the event of power failures. This makes the EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cell the perfect solution when it comes to a powerful and environmentally friendly emergency power generator for the highest demands.

