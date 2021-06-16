 
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace and e-commerce shipping platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
  • Parcel2Go pioneered the concept of a parcel delivery marketplace in the UK, becoming the leading e-commerce shipping platform for SMEs and prosumers                 
  • Parcel2Go is addressing a large and fast-growing market supported by favorable megatrends such as the accelerating shift from retail to e-commerce, the proliferation of e-commerce startups and marketplaces, and the continued innovation and investment in parcel delivery infrastructure
  • EQT Private Equity will, together with Parcel2Go's founders, support accelerated growth and further penetration of existing markets, organically and via M&A, by leveraging EQT's strong digital and sector expertise, global platform and extensive advisory network

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQT Private Equity") has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake of Parcel2Go ("P2G" or "the Company") from Mayfair Equity Partners ("Mayfair") and management, who will remain as minority owners. P2G's management team, including Executive Chair, James Greenbury, will continue to lead the Company, building on its strong execution track record of growth and product innovation.

Founded over 20 years ago and headquartered in Bolton, Parcel2Go has grown to be the category leader, providing marketplace services to all major UK carriers, offering collection and delivery services throughout the UK, Europe, and countries across the world. In addition to quick and easy price comparison options, Parcel2Go provides value added services such as SmartSend – software that enables SMEs and marketplace sellers to manage their deliveries across multiple platforms including eBay, Amazon and Etsy. Parcel2Go has also developed and rolled out a white label service for carriers which includes turnkey shipping software, a fully hosted website and post-sale customer service management.

P2G is addressing a large and fast-growing market supported by favorable secular megatrends, such as the accelerating shift from retail to e-commerce, the proliferation of e-commerce startups and marketplaces, and the continued innovation and investment in parcel delivery infrastructure.

EQT Private Equity aims to continue strengthening the position of P2G as the leading parcel delivery marketplace in the UK and support the acceleration of Company's expansion by further investing in its platform and product, as well as enabling an ambitious plan for growth and penetration of new customer segments and international markets, organically and via M&A.

