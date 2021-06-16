 
Derwent Launches New Chromaflow Colour Pencil Range to Collection of Premium Art Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

Derwent has officially released Chromaflow colour pencils, formulated with rich pigments to deliver a bold, vibrant laydown. The Chromaflow line is available at an affordable price in sets of 12 and 24 and can now be purchased at DerwentArt.com, Blick Art Materials (DickBlick.com) and on Amazon.

Whether you’re colouring, sketching or free drawing, enjoy beautiful, reliable results from professional artist-quality Chromaflow colour pencils, crafted by Derwent. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chromaflow colour pencils have a wide spectrum of rich, highly pigmented colours delivering a smooth colour laydown, making blending, layering and shading easy.

While inferior pencils can break, damaging artwork, the premium core strength of Chromaflow pencils (3.5 mm core) can handle pressure when sharpening and in use. As each pencil is made, glue is applied to the entire length of the pencil slat, keeping the core in place and leading to less breakage and a more enjoyable creative process.

Crafted by Derwent in its U.K. manufacturing plant, Chromaflow pencils reflect a rich heritage of quality craftmanship dating back to 1832, with each pencil checked for colour accuracy and consistency before leaving the plant. Whether you’re colouring, sketching or free drawing, enjoy beautiful, reliable results from professional artist-quality Chromaflow colour pencils.

“As an industry-leading art supplies brand, Derwent is continually focused on developing high quality art products like Chromaflow colour pencils that bring innovation and creative opportunities to our consumers at an affordable price,” says Anna Clarke, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Fine Arts and Crafts. “Although Chromaflow colour pencils are perfect for artists of all levels, we are excited to be releasing this range at a time when things are opening up again and budding artists are finally heading back to school.”

“I loved working with the Chromaflow pencils,” shares longtime Derwent user Lisa Clough Lachri, of Lachri Fine Art. “They hold up really well and are great for people just starting out in the medium. I also think that these are a really good pencil for professional artists to use in their sketchbooks.”

The set of 12 pencils ($24.99 MSRP) includes the following colours: Sun Yellow, Flame, Scarlet, Blush Pink, Lilac, Denim, Blue, Basil, Grass Green, Natural Brown, Black and White.

The set of 24 pencils ($49.99 MSRP) includes the following colours: Sun Yellow, Amber Gold, Golden Sun, Flame, Scarlet, Strawberry, Salmon, Blush Pink, Magenta, Lilac, Violet, Denim, Blue, Light Blue, Turquoise, Basil, Foliage, Grass Green, Burnt Sienna, Raisin, Natural Brown, Platinum, Black and White.

Derwent Chromaflow colour pencils are currently available for purchase on Amazon.com, DickBlick.com and derwentart.us/chromaflow.

About Derwent
 With over 100 years of know-how packed into every pencil and art tool, for generations, artists have chosen and trusted the Derwent brand for art materials. Derwent still makes art materials in England’s Lake District, where graphite was first discovered in 1832 and hasn’t stopped pushing boundaries and innovating since The Cumberland Pencil Company was founded there in 1916.

About ACCO Brands Corporation
 ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

