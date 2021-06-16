 
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, including the option to purchase other COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna’s pipeline.

This purchase brings the U.S. government’s confirmed order commitment to 500 million doses including 110 million doses expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 90 million expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 14, Moderna has supplied 217 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S. government.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the U.S government for these additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which could be used for primary vaccination, including of children, or possibly as a booster if that becomes necessary to continue to defeat the pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We remain focused on being proactive as the virus evolves by leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform to stay ahead of emerging variants.”

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein. On November 30, 2020, Moderna announced the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of the vaccine conducted on 196 cases. On November 30, 2020, the Company also announced that it filed for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. FDA and a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application with the European Medicines Agency. On December 18, 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older. Moderna has received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Paraguay, Japan, South Korea, Botswana and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). Moderna has filed for emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with health agencies in the European Union, Canada, the U.S., Switzerland and Japan.

