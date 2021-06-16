checkAd

SIXT shifts up a gear and invests in its network, technology and products, but points to continuing uncertainties at its Annual General Meeting

Sixt SE: SIXT shifts up a gear and invests in its network, technology and products, but points to continuing uncertainties at its Annual General Meeting

SIXT shifts up a gear and invests in its network, technology and products, but points to continuing uncertainties at its Annual General Meeting

  • Due to rising demand in the US and Europe, the mobility service provider is increasing its fleet, but continues to drive on sight due to ongoing uncertainties
  • "After the most difficult and challenging year in the long history of our company since the Second World War, the end of the tunnel now seems within reach, more than a year after the outbreak of the pandemic. Therefore, now is the right time to invest more in the future," said the former Chairman of the Management Board Erich Sixt
  • CEO Erich Sixt moves to the Supervisory Board after more than 50 years at the helm of the company and was elected the new Chairman of the Board
  • Alexander Sixt and Konstantin Sixt appointed joint Chairmen of the Management Board and Co-CEOs of Sixt SE

Pullach, 16 June 2021 - At today's virtual Annual General Meeting of Sixt SE, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Erich Sixt was cautiously optimistic due to the current development of demand and at the same time announced extensive investments in strategic fields for the mobility service provider: "After the most difficult and challenging year in the long history of our company since the Second World War, the end of the tunnel now seems within reach, more than a year after the outbreak of the pandemic. Thanks to the progress being made with the vaccination campaigns, we are seeing a significant increase in demand, especially in the US. We are therefore increasing our fleet, which is expected to return to 2019 levels in the US in the summer. In Europe, too, demand at SIXT is now picking up noticeably again with a slight delay," he told shareholders. This shows that people want to travel again and meet in person. For SIXT, this is the right time to go more on the offensive: "SIXT is now shifting up a gear, because now is the right time to occupy markets and gain market share. To this end, we will invest in a very focused but significant way in strategic fields that we believe are important for the future success and further growth of SIXT," said Erich Sixt in looking ahead.

Wertpapier


