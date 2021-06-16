In the first quarter of current fiscal year 2021/22 (1 March to 31 May 2021), Südzucker AG according to preliminary figures reached consolidated group revenues of about EUR 1.75 (previous year: 1.67) billion. The consolidated group operating result significantly decreased to about EUR 49 (previous year: 61) million.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Südzucker AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Südzucker according to preliminary figures first quarter significantly below previous year - full-year forecast 2021/22 confirmed 16-Jun-2021 / 17:32 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pandemic driven heterogeneous business development since first quarter 2020/21 led to numerous distortions within the quarters and within the whole business year 2020/21. They can lead partially to adverse effects within the quarters of current business year 2021/22. Against this background and the unchanged expectation of a further progress fighting the pandemic, Südzucker confirms its first group forecast dated 20 May 2021. We expect for fiscal year 2021/22 consolidated group revenues between EUR 7.0 and 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result is still expected to come in between EUR 300 and 400 (previous year: 236) million. Despite expected decreasing effects from the corona pandemic, there are still risks linked to the pandemic in business year 2021/22. The respective economic and financial impact and duration is still difficult to assess.

The full report for the first quarter 2021/22 will be published on 8 July 2021.

Südzucker AG

Maximilianstraße 10

68165 Mannheim, Germany

Investor Relations:

Nikolai Baltruschat

Phone: +49 621 421-240

investor.relations@suedzucker.de

16-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Südzucker AG Maximilianstr. 10 68165 Mannheim Germany Phone: +49 (0)621 - 421-843 Fax: +49 (0)621 - 421-449 E-mail: investor.relations@suedzucker.de Internet: www.suedzucker.de ISIN: DE0007297004, XS0606202454, DE000A1AJLE6, XS0222524372 WKN: 729700, A1GNRQ, A1AJLE, A0E6FU, Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1208841

End of Announcement DGAP News Service