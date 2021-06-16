DGAP-Adhoc Südzucker according to preliminary figures first quarter significantly below previous year - full-year forecast 2021/22 confirmed
In the first quarter of current fiscal year 2021/22 (1 March to 31 May 2021), Südzucker AG according to preliminary figures reached consolidated group revenues of about EUR 1.75 (previous year: 1.67) billion. The consolidated group operating result significantly decreased to about EUR 49 (previous year: 61) million.
Pandemic driven heterogeneous business development since first quarter 2020/21 led to numerous distortions within the quarters and within the whole business year 2020/21. They can lead partially to adverse effects within the quarters of current business year 2021/22. Against this background and the unchanged expectation of a further progress fighting the pandemic, Südzucker confirms its first group forecast dated 20 May 2021. We expect for fiscal year 2021/22 consolidated group revenues between EUR 7.0 and 7.2 (previous year: 6.7) billion. Consolidated group operating result is still expected to come in between EUR 300 and 400 (previous year: 236) million. Despite expected decreasing effects from the corona pandemic, there are still risks linked to the pandemic in business year 2021/22. The respective economic and financial impact and duration is still difficult to assess.
The full report for the first quarter 2021/22 will be published on 8 July 2021.
