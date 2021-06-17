checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences

Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 17 June, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies and a pioneer in the emerging field of osteoimmunology, today announced that high-profile surgeons will present on the STRUCTURE clinical trial with Fibrin-PTH and on preclinical and clinical data for MagnetOs bone graft at the upcoming 16th annual meeting of the Korean American Spine Society, and at the Spine Summit 2021. Company management will also attend several U.S. clinical conferences in June, July and August. 

MagnetOs bone graft is supported by a growing set of preclinical data demonstrating equiva-lence to the current gold standard, autograft, with over three years of clinical experience since its first use in the UK in May 2017.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

  • 55th Annual Meeting of the Rocky Mountain Neurosurgical Society
    Jackson, WY, U.S.
    June 19 - 23, 2021
     
  • 16th Annual Meeting of the Korean American Spine Society
    Carlsbad, CA, U.S.
    July 1-3, 2021
    Presenter: Dr. John H. Chi, MD, MPH
     
  • Spine Summit 2021 - The 37th Annual Meeting of the AANS/CNS Section on Disor-ders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves
    San Diego, CA, U.S.
    July 28-31, 2021
    Presenter: Dr. Alpesh. A. Patel, MD,
  • Texas Association of Neurosurgeons 2021 Annual Meeting
    Bastrop, TX, U.S.
    August 5-8, 2021
