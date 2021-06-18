Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Cyteir. In addition, Cyteir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CYT.”
The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Cyteir, are expected to be approximately $133 million excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Wedbush PacGrow is acting as co-manager.
A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 17, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone: 1-866-718-1649; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.
