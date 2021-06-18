Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Cyteir. In addition, Cyteir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CYT.”

The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Cyteir, are expected to be approximately $133 million excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.