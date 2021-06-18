checkAd

Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 01:15  |  38   |   |   

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Cyteir. In addition, Cyteir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 18, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CYT.”

The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Cyteir, are expected to be approximately $133 million excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Wedbush PacGrow is acting as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 17, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone: 1-866-718-1649; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
C3 AI and NCS Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Applications Across Asia-Pacific
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
BlackRock to Acquire Baringa Partners’ Climate Change Scenario Model Through New Long-Term ...
Valeo and Navya Strengthen Their Technological and Industrial Collaboration
Ford Acquires Electriphi to Provide Ford Pro Commercial Customers with Seamless Charging and Energy ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Ontex Launches Smart Diaper Service That Enhances Continence Care Efficiency and Dignity
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels