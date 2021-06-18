checkAd

HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.06.2021, 01:30  |  67   |   |   

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 104,000,000 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”) and the proposed primary listing of its ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) under the stock code “13”. The Company will receive all of the net proceeds from the Global Offering.

The Global Offering initially comprises 13,000,000 new Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 91,000,000 new Shares under the international offering (the “International Offering”), representing approximately 12.5% and 87.5% of the total number of Offer Shares in the Offering, respectively, subject to re-allocation between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering for any over-subscriptions in the Hong Kong Public Offering and over-allotment. In addition, the Company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option (“Over-allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 15,600,000 new Shares in the International Offering, representing not more than 15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering.

The offer price for the Global Offering (the “Offer Price”) will be not more than HK$45.00 per Share (the “Maximum Offer Price”), which is equivalent to approximately US$29 per American depositary share (“ADS”) or £4.15 per Share. The Company is expected to set the Offer Price on or about June 23, 2021 Hong Kong time by making reference to, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) and the Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) on the last trading day on or before the price determination date and investor demand during the marketing process. Shares will be traded on the SEHK in board lots of 500 Shares. The Company expects to announce the Offer Price so determined on June 23, 2021.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces NexOptic Receives its 2nd Patent Notice of Allowance ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Labrador Gold Doubles Number of Drill Rigs to Four and Increases Drilling Program to 50,000 Metres ...
Novan Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
LPL Financial Welcomes Curtis Barnard Financial Services and Riverfront Financial Group
Tiziana Responds to UK Call for Development of Innovative ‘Take Home’ Treatments for COVID-19 ...
TELUS details inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond structure
Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) Unanimously Approves Business Combination Between Stone and ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus