HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces the launch of its Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”), which forms part of the global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 104,000,000 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”) and the proposed primary listing of its ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) under the stock code “13”. The Company will receive all of the net proceeds from the Global Offering.



The Global Offering initially comprises 13,000,000 new Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 91,000,000 new Shares under the international offering (the “International Offering”), representing approximately 12.5% and 87.5% of the total number of Offer Shares in the Offering, respectively, subject to re-allocation between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering for any over-subscriptions in the Hong Kong Public Offering and over-allotment. In addition, the Company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option (“Over-allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 15,600,000 new Shares in the International Offering, representing not more than 15% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering.

The offer price for the Global Offering (the “Offer Price”) will be not more than HK$45.00 per Share (the “Maximum Offer Price”), which is equivalent to approximately US$29 per American depositary share (“ADS”) or £4.15 per Share. The Company is expected to set the Offer Price on or about June 23, 2021 Hong Kong time by making reference to, among other factors, the closing price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) and the Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) on the last trading day on or before the price determination date and investor demand during the marketing process. Shares will be traded on the SEHK in board lots of 500 Shares. The Company expects to announce the Offer Price so determined on June 23, 2021.