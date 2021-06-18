checkAd

Baker Hughes Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) will hold a webcast on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Air Products and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on Global Hydrogen Projects
08.06.21
KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas
08.06.21
KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas
01.06.21
Baker Hughes Delivers Largest Remote Operations Solution in Support of Aramco’s Ongoing Digital Transformation