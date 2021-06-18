checkAd

D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 Third Quarter Earnings on July 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 17:15  |  26   |   |   

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 22, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #41786. The teleconference replay will be available through July 29, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through October 31, 2021.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 91 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 76,330 homes in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

D.R. Horton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 Third Quarter Earnings on July 22, 2021 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 22, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Local Bounti, Disruptive AgTech Company Redefining the Future of Farming, to Go Public in $1.1B ...
Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai’s MORAb-202 ...
CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital ...
United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2021 Guidance
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with ...
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.05.21
Nach Archegos-Blutbad: George Soros folgen und ViacomCBS, Discovery, Baidu, Vipshop und Tencent Music kaufen? - Drei Experten!