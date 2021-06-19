Andrew Peller Limited Reports Change in Board of Directors

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (the “Company”) announced today that Ms. Michelle Mallett DiEmanuele has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Mallett DiEmanuele has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary and head of Ontario’s Public Service by the Province of Ontario. With Ms. Mallett DiEmanuele’s resignation, Ms. Shauneen Bruder, a current Independent Director, will assume the position of Chair of the Company’s Governance and Human Resources Committee until the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



“Michelle made a strong and valuable contribution to our Board of Directors and the Company. We want to thank Michelle for her service and wish her well with this new opportunity,” commented John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer.