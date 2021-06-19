checkAd

Andrew Peller Limited Reports Change in Board of Directors

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (the “Company”) announced today that Ms. Michelle Mallett DiEmanuele has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Mallett DiEmanuele has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary and head of Ontario’s Public Service by the Province of Ontario. With Ms. Mallett DiEmanuele’s resignation, Ms. Shauneen Bruder, a current Independent Director, will assume the position of Chair of the Company’s Governance and Human Resources Committee until the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

“Michelle made a strong and valuable contribution to our Board of Directors and the Company. We want to thank Michelle for her service and wish her well with this new opportunity,” commented John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium VQA brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.

Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131





