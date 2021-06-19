ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Fortuna and Roxgold Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Proposed Business Combination

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) and Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG | OTCQX: ROGFF) are pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), two leading proxy advisory firms who provide independent voting recommendations to institutional investors, have recommended that both Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders vote “FOR” the companies´ respective resolutions in connection with the proposed business combination (the “Transaction”), between Fortuna and Roxgold announced on April 26, 2021 (for additional details, refer to the joint news release dated April 26, 2021, “Fortuna And Roxgold Agree To Business Combination Creating A Low-Cost Intermediate Global Precious Metals Producer”). The Fortuna Meeting will be held online at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time on June 28, 2021, in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio webcast. The Roxgold Special Meeting will also be held online at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time on June 28, 2021, in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio webcast. Please see below for additional details for each meeting.

ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders vote “FOR” the Share Issuance and Transaction, respectively

ISS concluded1 in Fortuna´s report dated June 8, 2021:

“The Arrangement makes strategic sense as the deal should create a combined company which is well diversified by geography and will immediately have four mines in operation. Furthermore, the combined company will possess an extensive pipeline of projects in West Africa and the Americas and should be adequately supported by the strength of its combined balance sheet and free cash flow profile to continue developing and expanding such projects.”

ISS concluded1 in Roxgold´s report dated June 8, 2021:

“It is expected the size and free cash flow profile of the combined entity will be superior to ROXG as a standalone entity, providing for a lower cost of capital, and that the market profile of the pro forma entity should garner greater interest from institutional investors over time as a result of its size and status as a dual listed entity on the TSX and NYSE.”

Glass Lewis stated1 in its recommendation FOR the Transaction in Fortuna´s and Roxgold´s reports both dated June 18, 2021:

“… the merger brings together a highly complementary and diversified portfolio with organic growth potential with multiple brownfields and greenfields options across several jurisdictions.”