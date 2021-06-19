NHC Acquires Outstanding Interest in Caris Healthcare

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), a national leader in senior care, acquired the remaining interest in hospice and palliative care provider Caris Healthcare, L.P. from Norman C. McRae and McRae Investment Company, LLC on June 11, 2021. Prior to the purchase, NHC owned a majority stake in Caris. Caris specializes in providing hospice and palliative care to over 1,200 patients per day in 28 locations in Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. As a result of the purchase, Caris will be a wholly owned and consolidated subsidiary of NHC.

“Caris has been a premier hospice and palliative care provider for many years. We are honored to continue to provide these critical, compassionate services for patients and their families during such a challenging time in their lives,” said Steve Flatt, Chief Executive Officer of NHC.