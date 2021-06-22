Mister Spex SE: Mister Spex sets price range for planned IPO at €23 to €27 per share

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Mister Spex sets price range for planned IPO at €23 to €27 per share

- Mister Spex intends to raise gross proceeds between €225 million and €264 million, subject to the final number of shares placed and the realised issue price

- The offering will consist of up to c. 9.8 million new shares from a capital increase and of up to c. 3.3 million existing shares from the holdings of certain existing shareholders; an additional c. 2.0 million existing shares will be made available to cover potential over-allotments

- The primary proceeds are intended to be used primarily to accelerate Mister Spex's growth strategy and the international expansion of its omnichannel business model, as well as certain debt repayments

- Price range implies a total market capitalization of c. €763 million to c. €895 million

- Subject to market standard conditions, Luxottica Holland B.V., subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, and funds managed and advised by Janus Henderson Investors and M&G Investments have entered into cornerstone agreements, with commitments to subscribe for shares in the IPO worth €50 million, €30 million and €30 million respectively

- Offer period is expected to commence on 23 June 2021 and is expected to end on 30 June 2021; the first day of trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is scheduled for 2 July 2021

- Public offering in Germany is subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and its subsequent publication which is expected for today

- Nicola Brandolese, Birgit Kretschmer and Nicole Srock.Stanley confirmed as new members of Supervisory Board

Berlin, 22 June 2021 - Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries "Mister Spex"), Europe's leading digitally native omnichannel optician, today set the price range for its envisaged initial public offering ("IPO") at €23.00 to €27.00 per share. The final offer price will be determined in a bookbuilding process. Subject to approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") and its subsequent publication, the offer period is expected to commence on 23 June 2021 and is expected to end on 30 June 2021.

"The positive feedback we have received from investors to date confirms to us that the planned IPO is the right way forward for Mister Spex as we execute on our strategy and accelerate our successful path with double-digit sales growth. We are convinced that our digitally native omnichannel approach is the future of our entire industry and we furthermore expect to benefit disproportionately from the strong growth in Europe's eyewear market, supported by sustainable underlying macro trends", says Dirk Graber, founder and Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE.

The IPO consists of a public offering in Germany and private placements in certain jurisdictions outside of Germany. It comprises up to c. 9.783 million newly issued bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) from a capital increase against cash contributions which is expected to be resolved upon by Mister Spex SE's shareholders on or about 29 June 2021, as well as up to c. 3.261 million existing bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) from the holdings of certain existing shareholders. In addition, up to c. 1.957 million existing bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) will be made available through a securities loan by certain lending shareholders in connection with a possible over-allotment.

Cornerstone investors Luxottica, Janus Henderson and M&G

Subject to market standard conditions, Luxottica Holland B.V. ("Luxottica"), subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, and funds managed and advised by Janus Henderson Investors ("Janus Henderson") and M&G Investments ("M&G") have agreed to be cornerstones of the IPO and to acquire shares in the IPO at the offer price of €50 million for Luxottica, €30 million for Janus Henderson and €30 million for M&G.

"Our superior customer experience powered by data insights, and our strong technological platform have convinced a leading player in our industry, as well as two strong strategic financial investors in Europe, to support our IPO with cornerstone commitments totaling €110 million. This not only evidences the strong investor interest in Mister Spex but also validates our strategy and shows that the planned IPO is a logical step forward for our company", adds Dr. Mirko Caspar, Co-CEO of Mister Spex SE.

The total proceeds from the issue of the shares to be placed (including the full exercise of the Greenshoe Option) would be between €345 million and €405 million, depending on the final number of new shares placed and the issue price realised. Of these, the gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of all the New Shares to be placed would be between €225 million and €264 million. The company intends to use these proceeds primarily to accelerate its growth strategy, the international expansion of Mister Spex's omnichannel business model, and for the repayment of a term loan.

Mister Spex SE's shares are planned to be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2, WKN: A3CSAE, Ticker Symbol: MRX) with simultaneous admission to the Prime Standard. The first day of trading is scheduled for 2 July 2021. Settlement is expected to occur on or around 6 July 2021.

The company and certain existing shareholders, including the selling shareholders, have agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days, whereas the members of the Management Board have agreed to a lock-up period of 365 days. In addition, all existing shareholders with a shareholding of less than 0.5% have agreed to an abbreviated lock-up period of 35 days.

New Supervisory Board appointments

Today, Mister Spex also announces the appointment of three new independent members to its Supervisory Board who will contribute a diverse set of expertise in audit, retail and the eyewear market. Nicola Brandolese, an experienced consumer goods CEO and former Managing Director of Net a Porter Group Limited, and Birgit Kretschmer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of C&A Europe, have been appointed as members of the Supervisory Board as of 15 June 2021. Birgit Kretschmer will also act as Chair of the Audit Committee. Nicole Srock.Stanley, founder and CEO of the dan pearlman Group, a group of owner-managed, strategic creative agencies based in Berlin, is expected to join the Supervisory Board from 1 July 2021, replacing Jochen Klüppel. Peter Williams, former CEO of Selfridges Retail Limited, will continue in the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Further members are Stuart Paterson, Pierluigi Longo and Tobias Krauss, representing the financial investors which supported the growth of Mister Spex in the last decade.

Following its approval by BaFin, the prospectus will be published on Mister Spex's corporate website at www.ir.misterspex.com.

Barclays, Berenberg and Jefferies are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Bryan Garnier and COMMERZBANK have been mandated as additional Joint Bookrunners and Quirin Privatbank as Co-Lead Manager.

About Mister Spex:

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex SE (together with its subsidiaries, "Mister Spex") is a multi-award-winning company that has become the leading digitally native omnichannel optician in Europe. Mister Spex has been at the forefront of the industry's transformational shift, growing from a pure online player into a successful omnichannel optician with more than 5 million customers, 10 online shops across Europe and physical retail stores. A digital native, technology and innovation have always been an integral part of the company's evolution, from 2D to 3D digital frame fitting tools to intelligent browse functionalities. The focus of Mister Spex is to make eyewear purchase for customers an easy, transparent and fun shopping experience by combining a comprehensive and varied range of high-quality products with optician expertise and services through its customer service, own stores and an extensive network of partner opticians.



