checkAd

Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 to Collaborate to Develop Carbon Capture & Storage Hub for Industrial Cluster in Norway

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), an energy technology company, and Borg CO2 AS, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer for industrial clusters, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage project to serve as a hub for the decarbonization of industrial sites in the Viken region of Norway. The project aims to capture and store up to 90% of the CO2 emissions from the involved industrial sites, playing an important role in contributing to the Paris Agreement goals, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Norwegian national emissions reduction targets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005430/en/

The Borg CO2 project includes several industry partners, as well as the Port of Borg, and aims to capture and store emissions from industrial facilities located in the cities of Fredrikstad, Sarpborg and Halden. The combined industrial cluster is currently responsible for approximately 700,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. After being captured, the CO2 will be liquified, shipped and eventually stored underneath the seabed of the North Sea. In April 2021, Borg CO2 announced an MOU with Northern Lights JV, who will provide shipping and storage of CO2 as a service provider for Borg CO2.

Borg CO2 and its partners have completed a first feasibility study and are proceeding with an extended feasibility study (pre-FEED) to be completed by the end of 2021 which Baker Hughes will support with its portfolio of carbon capture technologies and engineering services for the study and development of the hub. In addition, Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 will jointly evaluate the optimal structure for implementation of the carbon capture plants and pursue grant and incentive opportunities both in Norway and at the EU level.

Borg CO2’s “industrial cluster” approach provides a prime opportunity for Baker Hughes to test and scale its wide-ranging carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies portfolio on several types of processes including its Chilled Ammonia Process (CAP) and Compact Carbon Capture (CCC) solutions.

“Today, industrial clusters represent around 20% of Europe’s CO2 emissions. Meaningful decarbonization is not possible without carbon capture, utilization and storage, and this collaboration demonstrates how CCUS technology is accelerating from concept toward commercialization with real-world impact,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “Our collaboration with Borg CO2 will accelerate development of new energy frontiers like CCUS, and we believe it is critical to help them at an early stage by strategically supporting with our best in class technology.”

Seite 1 von 2
Baker Hughes Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 to Collaborate to Develop Carbon Capture & Storage Hub for Industrial Cluster in Norway Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), an energy technology company, and Borg CO2 AS, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer for industrial clusters, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Baker Hughes Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast
09.06.21
Air Products and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on Global Hydrogen Projects
08.06.21
KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas
08.06.21
KBC, a Yokogawa Company, Adopts the BHC3 AI Suite to Develop Enterprise AI Solutions for Oil and Gas
01.06.21
Baker Hughes Delivers Largest Remote Operations Solution in Support of Aramco’s Ongoing Digital Transformation