Snowflake Wraps Up Biggest Virtual Global User Conference, Spotlights New Innovations for Data Scientists

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, hosted its third-annual Snowflake Summit conference June 8-10 and which saw over 60,000 virtual global registrants to explore the transformational power of data. Throughout the event, Snowflake customers, partners, technical experts, and executives came together to share product innovation, customer successes, and provide hands-on experience for unlocking value from data in the Data Cloud. Announcements and sessions from the event centered on empowering data scientists with features that deliver extensibility and choice, expanding what’s possible with data in Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

Snowflake Data Cloud visualization. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Snowflake CEO and Chairman, Frank Slootman, and author Geoffrey Moore kicked off the event with a fireside chat discussing the future of technology, trends in cloud computing and how numerous Fortune 500 customers are embracing the Data Cloud. A key theme from the discussion was the importance of having data without boundaries to achieve deeper understanding of data relationships, and how innovations like Snowpark, Snowflake’s new developer experience announced at the Summit, make bringing data and models from across sources together, seamless.

Snowflake’s Co-Founder and President of Product, Benoit Dageville, and SVP of Product Management, Christian Kleinerman, revealed during their keynote expanded capabilities and product innovations across five key pillars that will enable enterprises to achieve even more with Snowflake’s Data Cloud:

  1. Connected industries, including new ways to discover, sample, and transact with data providers directly within the Snowflake Data Marketplace.
  2. Global data governance: Capabilities like anonymized views and PII classification help users leverage the power of data while ensuring the protection of personal data.
  3. Platform optimizations: Improved storage economics, increased support for interactive experiences, and a new usage dashboard can provide better performance and efficiencies for customers.
  4. Data programmability: Features like Snowpark and the launch of Java UDFs, a Snowflake SQL REST API, unstructured data support, and the Snowpark Accelerated Partner Program, deliver more extensibility and choice for Data Scientists.
  5. Powered by Snowflake: A Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) program designed to help software companies and application developers like Adobe and Seismic build, operate, and grow their applications in the Data Cloud.

The Summit also recognized the next generation of Snowflake users--early-stage companies that are leveraging Snowflake to build and grow their businesses. The Snowflake Startup Challenge saw three finalists compete to win an investment of up to $250,000 from Snowflake Ventures. A panel comprising Snowflake executives and representatives from Sequoia Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures, chose OverlayAnalytics as the ultimate winner.

18.06.21
Snowflake prognostiziert 10 Mrd. US-Dollar Umsatz
08.06.21
Snowflake Launches “Powered By Snowflake” Program To Help Companies Build, Operate and Grow Applications in the Data Cloud
08.06.21
Snowflake Announces New Features to Bring Together the World’s Data in the Data Cloud
04.06.21
Snowflake: Das verblüffende Wachstum in 6 Kennzahlen
27.05.21
Bayer scheitert, Rekordquartal für Nvidia und Snowflake boomt - BÖRSE TO GO
26.05.21
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022