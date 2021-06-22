checkAd

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company’s Earnings Presentation by joining the call via https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl1210729.html. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10157750. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company’s website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.6 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, and www.bankri.com.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Carl M. Carlson 617-425-5331
Co-President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer





