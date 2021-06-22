Affinor Growers Files Patent for Modular Nitrogen Enriched Drying & Curing Vessels

Affinor will showcase the vessels in its first commercial, greenhouse facility in Abbotsford BC after a cannabis cultivation licence has been received from Health Canada. The planned cannabis production facility will feature a total of 40 growing towers expected to yield 3-4 kg per tower per harvest of dried cannabis every 3 months. The Company also plans to licence a complete turnkey greenhouse with automated vertical growing technology, drying vessels, soil remediation, and all QA protocols required for high quality medical and recreational cannabis production.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“ Affinor ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: AFI OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that it has filed for patent protection for newly designed modular, nitrogen enriched, drying and curing vessels. The Company plans to utilize this mechanical and process design in all its cannabis craft grow operations. The company has plans to grow across Canada and globally.

Cannabis producers have struggled with drying and curing cannabis at scale. Terpene evaporation, overly dry buds and microbial growth issues have been endemic problems. Affinor’s vessels enable large and small buds to be separated into small batches to deliver exactly what each needs in terms of dry/cure time and environmental conditions. Once terpenes have been locked in, then a nitrogen rich process begins and continues into packaging.

Nick Brusatore CEO: “With this system, buds drying at different rates and plants harvested on different days can be kept separate to avoid having evaporated moisture rehydrate drier batches. It has been known for a long time that the compartmentalization of small batch drying produces higher quality results. The programmed, fine-tuning of multiple dedicated drying vessels is critical for achieving terpene and moisture-content quality. This is a game changer for the cannabis craft grow industry.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

