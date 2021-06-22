checkAd

Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, Used to Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 23:18  |  49   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced its U.S. launch of the first generic version of twice daily PERFOROMIST, formoterol fumarate inhalation solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, indicated to treat bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

“Teva is pleased to provide patients with first-to-market access to a generic version of PERFOROMIST (formoterol fumarate inhalation solution),” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA.

With over 500 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with more than 100 pending first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, 1 in 11 generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

PERFOROMIST (formoterol fumarate inhalation solution) has annual sales of more than $299 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of March 2021.

About Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 ML

  • Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is a long-acting beta2 adrenergic agonist (LABA) used to control the symptoms of COPD in adults with COPD. COPD is a chronic lung disease that includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both.
  • Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is only for use with a nebulizer.
  • LABA medicines such as formoterol fumarate inhalation solution help the muscles around the airways in your lungs stay relaxed to prevent symptoms, such as wheezing, cough, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.
  • Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is for long-term use and should be taken 2 times each day, to improve the symptoms of COPD for better breathing.
  • Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is not used to treat sudden symptoms of COPD.
  • Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is not for the treatment of asthma. It is not known if formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is safe and effective in people with asthma.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution should not be used in children. It is not known if formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is safe and effective in children.

Seite 1 von 4
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Teva
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, Used to Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), in the United States Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced its U.S. launch of the first generic version of twice daily PERFOROMIST, formoterol fumarate inhalation solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Rafael Holdings Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Rafael Holdings, Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Neue Sicherheitsdaten zur Behandlung von stillenden Müttern mit COPAXONE (Glatirameracetat), die mit schubförmig verlaufender multipler Sklerose leben: Vorstellung der COBRA-Studie auf dem 7. Kongress der European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
22.06.21
Teva präsentiert neue Daten auf dem 7. Kongress der European Academy of Neurology, die sozioökonomische Faktoren mit einer signifikanten Unterdiagnose von Migräne in Verbindung bringen
22.06.21
Neue Daten, die das Sicherheits- und Wirksamkeitsprofil von AJOVY (Fremanezumab) stützen, werden auf dem 7. Kongress der Europäischen Akademie für Neurologie (EAN) vorgestellt
18.06.21
3 Buffett-Aktien, die man im Juni ohne zu zögern kaufen kann
16.06.21
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once Daily Treatment of Rosacea
03.06.21
New Clinical and Real-World Data Evaluating Efficacy of AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Presented at 2021 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Meeting
03.06.21
Teva to Present Latest Data on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the 2021 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Meeting, Showcasing Teva’s Longstanding Heritage in the Management of Migraine