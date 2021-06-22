Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, Used to Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), in the United States

“Teva is pleased to provide patients with first-to-market access to a generic version of PERFOROMIST (formoterol fumarate inhalation solution),” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced its U.S. launch of the first generic version of twice daily PERFOROMIST, formoterol fumarate inhalation solution, 20 mcg/2 ML, indicated to treat bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

With over 500 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with more than 100 pending first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, 1 in 11 generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

PERFOROMIST (formoterol fumarate inhalation solution) has annual sales of more than $299 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of March 2021.

About Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 ML

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is a long-acting beta 2 adrenergic agonist (LABA) used to control the symptoms of COPD in adults with COPD. COPD is a chronic lung disease that includes chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is only for use with a nebulizer.

LABA medicines such as formoterol fumarate inhalation solution help the muscles around the airways in your lungs stay relaxed to prevent symptoms, such as wheezing, cough, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is for long-term use and should be taken 2 times each day, to improve the symptoms of COPD for better breathing.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is not used to treat sudden symptoms of COPD.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is not for the treatment of asthma. It is not known if formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is safe and effective in people with asthma.

Formoterol fumarate inhalation solution should not be used in children. It is not known if formoterol fumarate inhalation solution is safe and effective in children.