checkAd

First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 01:22  |  27   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) today announces that a first patient has been dosed in a Phase I study of TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) in patients with urothelial carcinoma or bladder cancer at Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth, Western Australia.

The objective of the ZiP-UP (Zirconium-girentuximab PET in Urothelial Cancer Patients) study is to evaluate the feasibility of using TLX250-CDx PET/CT1 in the detection of localised and metastatic urothelial carcinoma or bladder cancer. Carbonic anhydrase IX (CA9) is a target that is over-expressed in many solid tumours, including urologic malignancies. ZiP-UP is an investigator-led study conducted by Professor Dickon Hayne at the Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth, Australia with the goal of evaluating how CA9 imaging can be utilised for cancer diagnosis and staging, and to develop a deeper understanding of the utility of CA9 as a therapeutic target in this patient population. The trial will recruit 20 patients over 12 months: ten patients with known metastatic urothelial carcinoma or bladder cancer; and ten patients that require primary staging of localised urothelial carcinoma or bladder cancer.

ZiP-UP is the first in a series of studies that will harness TLX250-CDx to evaluate CA9 expression in cancers other than renal cancer, currently the focus of the ZIRCON (imaging) and STARLITE (therapy) studies. Other collaborative studies are in development for ovarian, triple negative breast, colorectal, head and neck, lung, and pancreatic cancers.

Principal Investigator for the ZiP-UP study, Professor Dickon Hayne stated, “In a cancer where outcomes are worsening throughout Australia, better staging and therapy planning are absolutely essential. We are therefore pleased to have dosed a first patient in this important diagnostic study, which has potential to extend into therapy via the ‘theranostic’ companion investigational asset, TLX250 (177Lu-DOTA-girentuximab).”

Telix CEO, Dr Christian Behrenbruch added, “We are pleased that a first patient has been dosed in this study exploring the clinical utility of TLX250-CDx to image other cancers, beyond renal cancer, and in indications where conventional imaging has limitations. This candidate has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the US FDA for renal cancer imaging and therefore it is meaningful to test the potential of CA9 targeting in other cancers with the goal of rapid indication expansion beyond the initial kidney cancer application. We wish to express our gratitude to Professor Dickon Hayne and his clinical team, as well as the patients that will contribute to the study.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer MELBOURNE, Australia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) today announces that a first patient has been dosed in a Phase I study of TLX250-CDx (89Zr-DFO-girentuximab) in patients with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CGG: CGG Awarded Barents Sea Imaging Contract by Lundin Energy Norway
Brookfield Infrastructure Files Second Notice of Variation and Extension of the terms of the Offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus