Alnylam to Host Eighth Annual “RNAi Roundtable” Webcast Series

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it plans to host its 8th annual series of “RNAi Roundtable” webinars over the coming weeks. The series will offer a range of presentations from Alnylam scientists and program leaders who will review recent progress in many of the Company’s pipeline programs and platform innovations, as well as medical thought leaders who will provide their perspectives on clinical developments and unmet needs in various therapeutic areas. Each event will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events, and a replay will be posted on the Alnylam website approximately three hours after each event.

The 2021 RNAi Roundtable schedule is as follows:

  • ALN-AGT, in Development for the Treatment of Hypertension
     Wednesday, June 30, 10:00 am ET
  • Patisiran and Vutrisiran, in Development for the Treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis
     Friday, July 16, 11:00 am ET
  • Givosiran, for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria
     Wednesday, August 4, 1:30 pm ET
  • Lumasiran, for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
     Thursday, August 19, 9:30 am ET (tentative)
  • Liver-Directed RNAi Pipeline Programs
     Monday, September 20, 11:00 am ET
  • CNS & Extrahepatic RNAi Pipeline Programs
     Friday, October 1, 1:30 pm ET

Please visit the Capella section of our website for the latest information regarding webcast dates.

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines, known as RNAi therapeutics, is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam’s RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO (patisiran), GIVLAARI (givosiran), OXLUMO (lumasiran), and Leqvio (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

