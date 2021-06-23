checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021   

June 23, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

To attend the conference, register here. A link will also be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

