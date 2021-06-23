checkAd

flatexDEGIRO extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs

DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
flatexDEGIRO extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs

23.06.2021 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, 23 June 2021

flatexDEGIRO extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs

- Partnerships with leading global investment banks allow for an outstanding customer offer

- Integration of multiple partners allows for highest transparency compared to competitors with only one single provider

- Go-live in key markets planned for H2 2021

- The partnerships proofs high attractiveness of flatexDEGIRO's European brokerage platform for international product issuers in the financial industry

Frankfurt/Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing retail online broker, today announced the next phase in extending its unique offer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) to European customers. Strong product partnerships with leading global investment banks BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs will allow customers to trade an even broader range of products, unmatched by local competition.

"I am very excited to take our partnerships with Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas to the next, European level", says Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG. "DEGIRO customers in key markets will soon be able to trade a much wider range of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), issued by leading global investment banks, offered on our unique pan-European brokerage platform. The future cooperations underscore the huge attractiveness of our retail brokerage platform for leading product issuers in the financial industry."

"We are very much looking forward to further expanding our partnership with flatexDEGIRO and extending the range of our state-of-the art investment and securities product offering to millions of existing and potential DEGIRO customers across Europe," comments Michael Schmitz, Co-Head of the Global Markets Division for Germany and Austria at Goldman Sachs.

