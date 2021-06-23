Southwestern Energy Signs Agreement to Certify and Continuously Monitor Potential Emissions From All Appalachia Production

Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) announced today that it executed an agreement to obtain independent responsibly sourced gas (RSG) certification through Project Canary’s stringent TrustWell standards and continuous emissions monitoring across its Appalachia basin operations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Southwestern will utilize Project Canary’s independent TrustWell analysis platform across its existing and future unconventional Appalachia wells. The agreement expands SWN’s existing relationship with Project Canary, which began in 2017, and, when completed, will increase SWN’s certified gross production to over 3 Bcf per day.

The certification process is set to begin in July 2021, with substantially all certifications expected to be complete by early 2022. Project Canary will also initiate the installation of its Canary X continuous emissions monitoring devices on all SWN’s pad locations throughout the Appalachia basin.

“Creating sustainable value through responsible energy development is a core value of SWN. We are proud to have been first-movers in ESG, including leading performance, disclosure and transparency. This includes emissions performance leadership through rigorous operational design standards and methane reduction initiatives, returning more freshwater to the environment than is used in our operations, and robust chemical disclosure management,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2017, we saw the potential for a differentiated market that values responsibly sourced gas, and today, we add another milestone by becoming the largest independent producer to certify and continuously monitor its entire base production. Natural gas is a clean, reliable and affordable source of energy and, as a leading producer of natural gas, we are proud to be a part of a lower carbon future.”

Southwestern Energy certified its first wells in 2017 and has since completed six separate RSG sales agreements. Southwestern has a proven track record of ESG performance including reporting the lowest GHG intensity among AXPC peers in the annual EHS survey, achieving a methane intensity that is 85% better than the target set by ONE Future, reporting five consecutive years of freshwater neutrality and returning over 14 billion gallons of freshwater to the environment.