Reunion Gold provides an update on corporate matters

In a statement, David Fennell, the Company’s Executive Chairman, said: “I wish to thank Réjean for his contribution as CEO over the past four years and I am grateful for his decision to stay on as director. I also wish to thank Carlos for his exceptional work and dedication since stepping in as interim CEO last November. The Company has initiated a search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company’s mineral exploration activities in the Guyana Shield.”

LONGUEUIL, Québec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") reports that Mr. Réjean Gourde, the Company’s President and CEO, who has been on a temporary leave of absence for medical reasons, has retired from his role as President and CEO. Carlos Bertoni who has been acting as CEO during Mr. Gourde’s leave continues in the role of interim CEO.

The Company also reports the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on June 10, 2021. All seven director nominees namely, David Fennell, Elaine Bennett, Richard Cohen, Adrian Fleming, Réjean Gourde, Vijay Kirpalani and Marian Moroney, were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders voted in favour of all other items of business before the AGM.

Boulanger Project, French Guiana

The Company is pleased to report that the four concessions forming a large portion of the Boulanger Project in French Guiana have now been renewed until December 31, 2033. Following amendments to the French Mining Code, all mining concessions that were outstanding in French Guiana expired on December 31, 2018. The four Boulanger concessions are the first concessions being officially renewed by the French Government.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the option period under the option agreement between the Company and the titleholder of the Boulanger concessions has been extended by one additional year. The option will be exercisable until July 27, 2023. This will provide the Company additional time to explore and consider exercising its option to acquire the Boulanger Project.

