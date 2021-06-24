checkAd

Copenhagen named Monocle magazine's best city in its 2021 Quality of Life Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monocle has named the Danish capital this year's most liveable city as the pandemic has made discussions about green space, better housing and tempting new talent more important than ever.

Copenhagen named the world’s best city for Quality of Life by Monocle. Credit Jan Søndergaard

"Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone," says Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck. "The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment."

The next five spots in the survey went to Zürich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Tokyo and Vienna, with the full list of best cities reading:

  1. Copenhagen
  2. Zürich
  3. Helsinki
  4. Stockholm
  5. Tokyo
  6. Vienna
  7. Lisbon
  8. Auckland
  9. Taipei
  10. Sydney
  11. Seoul
  12. Vancouver
  13. Munich
  14. Berlin
  15. Amsterdam
  16. Madrid
  17. Melbourne
  18. Kyoto
  19. Brisbane
  20. Los Angeles

These are the cities that have used the past year to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with new projects. The full survey and an examination of the ranking appears in Monocle's July/August 2021 edition, on newsstands worldwide now.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550396/Monocle.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Copenhagen named Monocle magazine's best city in its 2021 Quality of Life Survey LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Monocle has named the Danish capital this year's most liveable city as the pandemic has made discussions about green space, better housing and tempting new talent more important than ever. "Copenhagen is one of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
CGTN: Chinese astronauts' talk with Earth from space
Water Scarcity in Agriculture is Pushing Farmers towards the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems: Future Market Insights
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Robot End Effector Market worth $4.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
Global Digital Content Creation Market Size Is Expected To Exceed $16 Billion By 2025, With A CAGR ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus