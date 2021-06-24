checkAd

DGAP-News PANTAFLIX AG passes Corona pandemic endurance test in financial year 2020 - Significant increase in revenue and earnings expected in 2021

24.06.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- COVID-19-related revenue of EUR 7.8 million (2019: EUR 28.7 million)

- EBIT improved to EUR -7.1 million (2019: EUR -8.6 million)

- Solid financial position for further growth (cash and cash equivalents: EUR 7.2 million)

- Forecast for 2021: substantial jump in turnover to at least EUR 30 million and significant improvement in EBIT to EUR -2.5 million by break-even expected

Munich, 24 June 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has closed the 2020 financial year marked by the COVID 19 pandemic with a robust development in view of the adverse circumstances. The company is looking at a significantly brightening environment. Far-reaching relaxations of mobility and assembly restrictions are simplifying production conditions. In addition, the opening perspective of the cinemas as well as the vital streaming market creates the basis for a significantly positive business year 2021. Due to the improved environment, PANTAFLIX expects a noticeable upturn in the industry as a whole and a significant increase in sales at company level, with the expected leap in growth being based, among other things, on the projects postponed to the 2021 financial year, including three cinema productions that have already been shot.

The pandemic still had a firm grip on the past 2020 financial year. PANTAFLIX AG's revenue of EUR 7.8 million was significantly below that of the previous year (2019: EUR 28.7 million). The early adaptation of the new environment provided noticeable relief on the earnings side. Thus, earnings before interest and taxes improved to EUR -7.1 million after EUR -8.6 million in the previous year, despite the pandemic-related decline in turnover. With EUR 7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents (31 December 2019: EUR 7.2 million), the PANTAFLIX Group has a solid financial basis to pursue its growth strategy with the necessary financial flexibility.

