checkAd

Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 14:45  |  42   |   |   

Current Status Upgrade and New Business Developments

Dallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auri Inc. (OTC Pink: AURI) (the “Company”) is pleased to release the following Shareholder update.           

The company filed its recent Disclosures with OTC Markets. OTC Markets upgraded the company to a “Current Status Filer”.

The management assembled a group of consultants and services providers, including a PCAOB auditing firm, to file and become a “fully reporting filer”.

“This initiative to upgrade to the next level, OTCBB and/or OTCQX, moves the company and its business focus closer to achieve its ultimate trading goal, move the trading to NASDAQ. The company has been able to “check” all needed points to accomplish such a goal, including trading liquidity, and well above a $ .02 cent range in PPS. (i.e., well over $ .03 cents and with a top trading day at over $25 Million Dollars in day’s trading).” Explained Edward Vakser, Chairman. 

The company signed a strategic deal with several service providers to upgrade all its marketing and social media platforms for the purpose to establish a universal public awareness. The new software upgrade project also includes new Au coins and tokens to establish the company’s own cryptocurrency and NFT trades.

These developments can truly reflect our slogan: “At AURI, we’re as good as Gold!” (Au).

CONTACT: Auri Inc. Jperley@evapinc.com (214) 897-7218 

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update Current Status Upgrade and New Business DevelopmentsDallas, Texas, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Auri Inc. (OTC Pink: AURI) (the “Company”) is pleased to release the following Shareholder update.            The company filed its recent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tecan baut mit Übernahme der Paramit Corporation kommerzielle Reichweite, Kompetenzen sowie ...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of $61.8 Million Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
Tecan expands its commercial reach, its capabilities and its US and Asia presence with the ...
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to ...
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
14:00 Uhr
Osisko Development Intersects 17.16 g/t Gold Over 10.7 Meters at Valley Zone at Cariboo and Announces Annual Grant of Stock Options and RSUs to Officers
14:00 Uhr
Signature Resources Announces Appointment of Rickardo Welyhorsky as COO & Provides Lingman Lake Project Update
13:30 Uhr
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
13:30 Uhr
Orogen Options the Gilbert South Property to Eminent Gold
13:25 Uhr
Honey Badger Silver Adds Yukon Discovery Expert to Board of Directors Extends Flow-Through Financing
13:00 Uhr
Corvus Gold Returns 118m @ 1.84 g/t Gold including 82m @ 2.01 g/t Gold and 10.7m @ 3.18 g/t Gold from Mother Lode Deposit, Eastern Bullfrog Gold District, Nevada
13:00 Uhr
A.I.S. Resources Grants Option to Spey Resources to Acquire 100% Interest in the Pocitos I and II Claims in Salta, Argentina and Announces Financing
13:00 Uhr
Manitou Gold Announces Appointment to Board of Directors
13:00 Uhr
Tier One Silver Appoints New Director and Vice President of Communications