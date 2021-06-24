checkAd

Laird Superfood Introduces Functional Oat & Macadamia Plant-Based Powdered Milk

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 16:00  |  18   |   |   

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the launch of the first ever functional powdered Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Milk. Laird Superfood’s “Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk” is the latest addition to the brand’s suite of good for you and good for the earth products. This new blend will be available in Original and Unsweetened. Since 2015, the plant-based superfood brand has created coffee creamers, hydration products, supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and harvest snacks that are affordable and accessible to everyone.

Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Milk marks the brand’s first plant-based milk product and, as always, doesn’t use many of the unfavorable additives that are used in a number of its competitors' liquid counterparts. You won’t find heavily processed ingredients such as rapeseed oil, xanthan gum, locust bean gum, ascorbic acid, or natural flavoring in any Laird Superfood products. Instead, Laird Superfood prioritizes sustainability and high quality, real food ingredients to create Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk including Aquamin, a natural multi-mineral complex derived from calcified sea algae delivering calcium, magnesium, and 72 trace minerals in varying amounts. Available in both original and unsweetened, Aloha OatMac Milk has a creamy texture and superior flavor. The integration of Agaricus Mushroom Powder in the Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk provides a whole-food-derived source of Vitamin D that competing products don’t offer.

According to recent data* from SPINS and the Good Food Institute, plant-based milk is the most developed of all plant-based food categories. Plant-based milk alone accounts for 35 percent of the total plant-based food market. With the steady increase of consumer interest in plant-based products, Laird Superfood is setting out to create great tasting plant-based products with a functional component.

“The new Aloha OatMac Milk Powder is a major innovation from the LSF platform, which stands above other plant and oat milk competitors on the market because of its functionality, sustainability, and ingredients (or lack thereof),'' said Paul Hodge, co-founder and CEO of Laird Superfood. “OatMac Milk will stand out amongst other non-dairy milk alternatives because of its transparency of responsibly and sustainably sourced ingredients, shelf-stable formulas, and exceptional taste - but we’re even more excited about the ESG opportunity to reduce the overall carbon footprint of plant milks by removing the need to ship liquid in aseptic containers, as each single package replaces 4 quart containers.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laird Superfood Introduces Functional Oat & Macadamia Plant-Based Powdered Milk Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the launch of the first ever functional powdered Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Milk. Laird Superfood’s “Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk” is the latest addition to the brand’s suite of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CCIV Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses ...
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels