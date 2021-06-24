Laird Superfood Introduces Functional Oat & Macadamia Plant-Based Powdered Milk

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF), today announced the launch of the first ever functional powdered Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Milk. Laird Superfood’s “Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk” is the latest addition to the brand’s suite of good for you and good for the earth products. This new blend will be available in Original and Unsweetened. Since 2015, the plant-based superfood brand has created coffee creamers, hydration products, supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and harvest snacks that are affordable and accessible to everyone.

Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Milk marks the brand’s first plant-based milk product and, as always, doesn’t use many of the unfavorable additives that are used in a number of its competitors' liquid counterparts. You won’t find heavily processed ingredients such as rapeseed oil, xanthan gum, locust bean gum, ascorbic acid, or natural flavoring in any Laird Superfood products. Instead, Laird Superfood prioritizes sustainability and high quality, real food ingredients to create Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk including Aquamin, a natural multi-mineral complex derived from calcified sea algae delivering calcium, magnesium, and 72 trace minerals in varying amounts. Available in both original and unsweetened, Aloha OatMac Milk has a creamy texture and superior flavor. The integration of Agaricus Mushroom Powder in the Aloha OatMac Plant-Based Powdered Milk provides a whole-food-derived source of Vitamin D that competing products don’t offer.

According to recent data* from SPINS and the Good Food Institute, plant-based milk is the most developed of all plant-based food categories. Plant-based milk alone accounts for 35 percent of the total plant-based food market. With the steady increase of consumer interest in plant-based products, Laird Superfood is setting out to create great tasting plant-based products with a functional component.

“The new Aloha OatMac Milk Powder is a major innovation from the LSF platform, which stands above other plant and oat milk competitors on the market because of its functionality, sustainability, and ingredients (or lack thereof),'' said Paul Hodge, co-founder and CEO of Laird Superfood. “OatMac Milk will stand out amongst other non-dairy milk alternatives because of its transparency of responsibly and sustainably sourced ingredients, shelf-stable formulas, and exceptional taste - but we’re even more excited about the ESG opportunity to reduce the overall carbon footprint of plant milks by removing the need to ship liquid in aseptic containers, as each single package replaces 4 quart containers.”