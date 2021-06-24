DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Aumann AG: Aumann AG announces changes in management



24-Jun-2021

The Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today appointed Sebastian Roll as the company's new CEO with effect from 1 July 2021. Roll has been working for the Aumann Group for 12 years and as its CFO led the Finance department as well as the largest company location in Beelen. As new CEO, he will be responsible in particular for the areas of Strategy, M&A and Operations. Jan-Henrik Pollitt, who is currently in charge of Corporate Development, will become the new CFO. In addition to Finance, Pollitt will also be responsible for the digitalisation of the company and Investor Relations. Roll and Pollitt are appointed as members of the Executive Board until 30 June 2026. In order to further strengthen Aumann's technological leadership, the Executive Board will be expanded by a third position with responsibility for Technology and Sales.



Rolf Beckhoff, the company's current CEO, will leave the Executive Board at his own request on 30 September 2021. After his departure, Beckhoff will remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Aumann AG regret Rolf Beckhoff's decision to leave the company and thank him for 18 years of successful commitment to the company, 8 of which he served as CEO and Executive Board member. In addition to the focus on E-mobility, Rolf Beckhoff also played a key role in the successful IPO of Aumann AG and the significant growth of the company.



With Sebastian Roll as new CEO, Jan-Henrik Pollitt as new CFO and an additional Chief Technology Officer, Aumann is ideally placed to further expand its excellent positioning in the field of E-mobility and to exploit the growth potential currently emerging.

Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Tel +49 2586 888 7800

Fax +49 2586 888 7805

ir@aumann.com

www.aumann.com



Executive Board

Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)

Sebastian Roll (CFO)



Supervisory Board

Gert-Maria Freimuth (Vorsitzender)

Christoph Weigler

Dr. Christof Nesemeier



Court of refistration

Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

