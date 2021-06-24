checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Aumann AG: Aumann AG announces changes in management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 16:17  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Aumann AG: Aumann AG announces changes in management

24-Jun-2021 / 16:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beelen, 24 June 2021
The Supervisory Board of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) today appointed Sebastian Roll as the company's new CEO with effect from 1 July 2021. Roll has been working for the Aumann Group for 12 years and as its CFO led the Finance department as well as the largest company location in Beelen. As new CEO, he will be responsible in particular for the areas of Strategy, M&A and Operations. Jan-Henrik Pollitt, who is currently in charge of Corporate Development, will become the new CFO. In addition to Finance, Pollitt will also be responsible for the digitalisation of the company and Investor Relations. Roll and Pollitt are appointed as members of the Executive Board until 30 June 2026. In order to further strengthen Aumann's technological leadership, the Executive Board will be expanded by a third position with responsibility for Technology and Sales. 

Rolf Beckhoff, the company's current CEO, will leave the Executive Board at his own request on 30 September 2021. After his departure, Beckhoff will remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Aumann AG regret Rolf Beckhoff's decision to leave the company and thank him for 18 years of successful commitment to the company, 8 of which he served as CEO and Executive Board member. In addition to the focus on E-mobility, Rolf Beckhoff also played a key role in the successful IPO of Aumann AG and the significant growth of the company. 

With Sebastian Roll as new CEO, Jan-Henrik Pollitt as new CFO and an additional Chief Technology Officer, Aumann is ideally placed to further expand its excellent positioning in the field of E-mobility and to exploit the growth potential currently emerging.

Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO)
Sebastian Roll (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Vorsitzender)
Christoph Weigler
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of refistration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
 

24-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1211772

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1211772  24-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211772&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Aumann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Aumann AG: Aumann AG announces changes in management DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous Aumann AG: Aumann AG announces changes in management 24-Jun-2021 / 16:17 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 32 Euro je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC:
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plant Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:20
DGAP-News: Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
EQS-News: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020: Neue Kundenlösungen für mehr Nachhaltigkeit
DGAP-News: NFON AG enters into strategic partnership with Italian WebRTC pioneer
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann AG beschließt Veränderungen im Vorstand (deutsch)
16:17 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Aumann AG: Aumann AG beschließt Veränderungen im Vorstand