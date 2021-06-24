checkAd

Lamb Weston Announces Details of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The news release will be issued at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Lamb Weston will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants in the U.S. and Canada may access the conference call by dialing 800-430-8332 and participants outside the U.S. and Canada should dial +1-323-289-6581. The conference ID is 6192753. The conference call also may be accessed live on the internet. Participants can register for the event here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1475861&tp_key=65 ...

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after 2 p.m. EDT at https://investors.lambweston.com/events-and-presentations.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

