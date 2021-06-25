Large orders received in the US

The sorter solutions will be installed by several system integrators at both new and existing end user facilities throughout the United States. A sustained growth in consumer demand via e-commerce created the need to expand existing distribution infrastructure rapidly for both end users in question. Interroll's proven design of its mechanical crossbelt sorter platform enables system integrators to plan with a six-month lead time for the end-users.

'The Interroll sorters have been selected for their proven success with large-scale projects in the American courier, express, and parcel market and they fit perfectly into the e-commerce and fashion distribution as well,' says Richard Keely, Executive Vice President Americas and member of the Interroll Group Management. 'The sorters ability to handle a wide variety of items has been a decisive factor in being awarded these exciting opportunities.'