EQS-Adhoc Large orders received in the US
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, June 25, 2021. Interroll reports two large orders received from a leading e-commerce platform in North America as well as a large fashion company. The orders include the supply of horizontal and vertical crossbelt sorter solutions for a combined total of five locations and accounts for a lower double-digit million in Swiss Francs (CHF).
The sorter solutions will be installed by several system integrators at both new and existing end user facilities throughout the United States. A sustained growth in consumer demand via e-commerce created the need to expand existing distribution infrastructure rapidly for both end users in question. Interroll's proven design of its mechanical crossbelt sorter platform enables system integrators to plan with a six-month lead time for the end-users.
'The Interroll sorters have been selected for their proven success with large-scale projects in the American courier, express, and parcel market and they fit perfectly into the e-commerce and fashion distribution as well,' says Richard Keely, Executive Vice President Americas and member of the Interroll Group Management. 'The sorters ability to handle a wide variety of items has been a decisive factor in being awarded these exciting opportunities.'
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1211910
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
|
Wertpapier
