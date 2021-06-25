checkAd

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. to Present Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Kondrosky, the Company's President and CEO, will be presenting live at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday June 30th, 2021.

Sugarbud invites shareholders, investors, advisors, and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation. This will be a live, online event where investors are invited to learn more about Sugarbud and ask the Company questions within the allowed time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

PRESENTATION INFORMATION

DATE: Wednesday, June 30th

TIME: 1:30 PM EST/11:30 AM MST

LINK: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

  • Strong Brand Identity
  • Focused Premium Craft Cannabis Product Portfolio
  • Established Routes to Major Recreational Markets
  • Agile and Lean Operating Model
  • Rapidly Scalable
  • High ROI
  • Clear Pathway to Profitability

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.

We Take Pride, We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca


Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://www.craftcannabiscollection.ca

 
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. to Present Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Kondrosky, the Company's President …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus